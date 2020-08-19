WATCH: “Any city in Texas that defunds their police department will receive a property tax revenue freeze” - Gov. Abbott

FORT WORTH, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Abbott, Lt. Governor Patrick, Speaker Bonnen announced a proposal in Fort Worth on police funding.
With this proposal, any city that defunds its police department will have its property tax revenue frozen at the current level. The Governor, Lt. Governor, and Speaker were also joined by Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, Senator Jane Nelson, and Representatives Giovanni Capriglione, Charlie Geren, Craig Goldman, and Stephanie Klick.
“Part of our job as state leaders is to ensure the safety and security of all Texans, and we will not allow this core function to be undermined by cities that seek to defund and dismantle law enforcement agencies that have a sworn duty to protect our communities,” said Governor Abbott. “Defunding the police puts Texans in danger and invites lawlessness into our cities, and cities that endanger their residents should not be able to turn around and raise more taxes from those same Texans. I strongly urge the Texas Legislature to take up this important issue next session to protect their constituents and ensure law enforcement have the resources and support they need to protect their communities.”
In this piece of legislation Governor Abbott stated, “Any city in Texas that defunds their police department will receive a property tax revenue freeze.”
Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, and Speaker Bonnen held a press conference to announce the proposal related to police funding on Tuesday, August 18th in Fort Worth.
They were joined by Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, Senators Jane Nelson and Kelly Hancock, and Representatives Charlie Geren, Craig Goldman, Stephanie Klick, and Giovanni Capriglione.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.