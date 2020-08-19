State health officials report 10 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 10 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today.
The report showed eight new cases in Curry County, one new case in Roosevelt County and one new case in Union County.
The Department of Health currently reports one COVID-19 case in the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents from COVID-19 is now 729.
Including today’s new cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 23,749 COVID-19 cases.
As of today, there are 94 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 10,976 people have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
There are 870 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 611
Quay County: 51
Roosevelt County: 177
Union County: 31
There have been seven deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 3
Quay County: 1
Roosevelt County: 1
Union County: 2
There are 9,721 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 8
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 209
Childress County: 53
Collingsworth County: 13
Cottle County: 18
Dallam County: 202
Deaf Smith County: 869
Donley County: 49
Gray County: 243
Hall County: 14
Hansford County: 93
Hartley County: 104
Hemphill County: 45
Hutchinson County: 133
Lipscomb County: 22
Moore County: 1,082
Motley County: 6
Ochiltree County: 100
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 360
Potter County: 3,886
Randall County: 1,992
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 44
Swisher County: 83
Wheeler County: 43
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 8,461 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 5
Briscoe County: 10
Carson County: 12
Castro County: 155
Cottle County: 17
Childress County: 28
Collingsworth County: 7
Dallam County: 188
Deaf Smith County: 709
Donley County: 41
Gray County: 173
Hall County: 6
Hartley County: 89
Hansford County: 44
Hemphill County: 37
Hutchinson County: 102
Lipscomb County: 14
Motley County: 4
Moore County: 977
Ochiltree County: 76
Oldham County: 10
Parmer County: 290
Potter County: 3,596
Randall County: 1,727
Roberts County: 6
Sherman County: 36
Swisher County: 66
Wheeler County: 36
There have also been 154 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 2
Deaf Smith County: 19
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 2
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 2
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 14
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 51
Randall County: 30
Swisher County: 2
There are 1,136 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 41
Cimarron County: 14
Texas County: 1,081
There have been 1,096 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,056
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
