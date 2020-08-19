Randall County officials searching for wanted woman

Amanda Du-Lynn Brown (Source: Randall County)
By Bailie Myers | August 19, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT - Updated August 19 at 10:04 AM

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County officials are searching for a wanted woman.

Officials are asking the public for help locating 42-year-old Amanda Du-Lynn Brown for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.

She is described as 5-foot-tall, 179 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

If you have information on where she may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to her arrest, you may receive a cash reward.

RCSO Wanted Wednesday - If you know of Amanda's location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your anonymous tip by using the P3 Tips App. #SayItHere #WantedWednesday #RCSO

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

