Randall County officials searching for wanted woman

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County officials are searching for a wanted woman.
Officials are asking the public for help locating 42-year-old Amanda Du-Lynn Brown for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
She is described as 5-foot-tall, 179 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.
If you have information on where she may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
If your information leads to her arrest, you may receive a cash reward.
