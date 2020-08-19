Rain Returning?

Summer will continue to stick around today in terms of temperatures, but rain chances are also returning. The high pressure system off to our west will shift just enough to open the door for northwest flow, which boosts our rain chances. We’ll see the best chances for storms today where it’ll be the warmest in the west. We’ll see highs in the mid to upper-90s across the area with the hottest regions reaching 100 at times. Look for rain chances to continue through Friday, then move out of the area.