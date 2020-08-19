Quay County Crime Stoppers looking for vehicle theft suspect

Quay County, Texas (KFDA) - Quay County Crime Stoppers is asking for help to identify a suspect who had stolen a vehicle.
Police say during the early hours of August, 11 a white Chevy truck bed was stolen from Bowen Electric that is located on the 1500 block of 1st street.
The suspect’s vehicle is described as a white Chevy crew cab truck that was seen towing a black utility trainer driven by two men.
Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect or suspects who are connected to the crime.
If you have more information on this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (575) 461-3507
