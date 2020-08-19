Organizers announce Amarillo Crime Stoppers Car Show will be virtual this year

Amarillo Crime Stoppers announced their 12th annual car show will be virtual this year. (Source: KFDA)
By Bailie Myers | August 19, 2020 at 10:32 AM CDT - Updated August 19 at 10:36 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers announced their 12th annual car show will be virtual this year.

Organizers said the in-person show was cancelled, so the board of directors decided to have a virtual show instead.

Registration opens August 19 and runs until 5:00 p.m. September 9.

Participants can register in six different categories: Best Classic/Antique, American Muscle, Modern Muscle, Best Truck/SUV, Best Import and an open category.

Online voting begins September 10 and ends at Noon on September 25.

Organizers said each winner will receive a $500 gift card and the “People’s Choice” winner will receive a $1,000 gift card, along with their vehicle being featured on the cover of the Amarillo Crime Stoppers calendar.

Those interested can register online here. For more information, call (806) 378-6100.

