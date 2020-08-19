Officials: Missing Randall County man needs medications

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for a missing 24-year-old man.
According to the sheriff’s office, Hayden Banjaman Bax is diagnosed with Schizophrenia and has been off his medications since he went missing.
He was last seen on Friday, August 7 and has not been heard from since.
He is 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
He is possibly in a white 2009 Toyota Camry four-door with Texas license plates MTP-3177.
If you have any information on where he may be, call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 468-5858 and ask for Sgt. Byron Towndrow.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.