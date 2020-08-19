Northwest Texas Hospital treating 11-day-old child for COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo city leaders and health experts addressed the status of some COVID-19 treatments and the way the virus is affecting children in a news conference Wednesday morning.
Dr. Brian Weis, the chief medical officer at Northwest Texas Healthcare System, spoke about how the hospital has seen more children with the virus during this recent surge in cases.
Dr. Weis says the hospital is now treating an 11-day-old child who has tested positive for COVID-19. He also said several mothers who are COVID-19 positive have given birth to babies.
The babies were tested 24 to 48 hours after birth, and so far none have been positive.
Dr. Weis also spoke about the status of different treatments the hospital is using on COVID-19 patients.
He said the hospital is becoming critically short of remdesivir. He also said that Vitamin D has shown to possibly be a cheaper and safer alternative than hydroxychloroquine.
He referenced some observational studies that showed coronavirus patients in the ICU tend to have lower Vitamin D levels than patients who are not in the ICU.
Dr. Michael Lamanteer, the chief medical officer at BSA, also spoke about the status of different treatments at the hospital.
Dr. Lamanteer said BSA is not experiencing a shortage of remdesivir. He also said BSA will soon begin participating in a trial for a protein drug that has shown to have early potential benefit with COVID-19 patients.
He also spoke about recent data on the convalescent plasma trial, saying the data needs to be scrutinized before health experts know if that treatment is helpful.
Everyone on the news conference agreed that it is critical to receive a flu shot to prevent having both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.
Dr. Lamanteer said a patient was admitted at BSA with both the flu and COVID-19 and died.
Below are some other points discussed in today’s news conference:
- NWTH has 23 positive patients, with nine in the ICU and five on ventilators.
- BSA has 18 positive patients, with 11 in the ICU and seven on ventilators.
- It has been exactly five months since the first COVID-19 inpatient at BSA.
- As BSA is seeing a downtick of COVID-19 patients, the hospital is opening visitation to allow one visitor per patient.
- BSA’s positivity rate is down to about 12 percent as opposed to 20 percent in July.
- The Amarillo VA has no COVID-19 patients in house and 21 in home isolation.
There are 9,670 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 8
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 209
Childress County: 53
Collingsworth County: 13
Cottle County: 18
Dallam County: 202
Deaf Smith County: 853
Donley County: 49
Gray County: 243
Hall County: 14
Hansford County: 93
Hartley County: 103
Hemphill County: 45
Hutchinson County: 133
Lipscomb County: 22
Moore County: 1,082
Motley County: 6
Ochiltree County: 100
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 360
Potter County: 3,866
Randall County: 1,978
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 44
Swisher County: 83
Wheeler County: 43
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 8,222 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 5
Briscoe County: 10
Carson County: 12
Castro County: 155
Cottle County: 17
Childress County: 28
Collingsworth County: 7
Dallam County: 188
Deaf Smith County: 519
Donley County: 41
Gray County: 173
Hall County: 6
Hartley County: 87
Hansford County: 44
Hemphill County: 37
Hutchinson County: 102
Lipscomb County: 14
Motley County: 4
Moore County: 977
Ochiltree County: 76
Oldham County: 10
Parmer County: 290
Potter County: 3,569
Randall County: 1,707
Roberts County: 6
Sherman County: 36
Swisher County: 66
Wheeler County: 36
There have also been 148 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 2
Deaf Smith County: 19
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 2
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 2
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 14
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 47
Randall County: 28
Swisher County: 2
There are 1,136 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 41
Cimarron County: 14
Texas County: 1,081
There have been 1,096 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,056
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
There are 860 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 603
Quay County: 51
Roosevelt County: 176
Union County: 30
There have been seven deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 3
Quay County: 1
Roosevelt County: 1
Union County: 2
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.