‘It’s just my joy': woman strives to keep things positive at Bivins Pointe

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A big smile, infectious laugh and group activities all day long- those are just some of the things the residents at Bivins Pointe in Amarillo love about their activity director, Valerie Trafton.
Whether it’s cooking demonstrations, bingo or just planting flowers for all to enjoy, you’ll find Trafton at the center of all of it.
“Every week, she just goes above and beyond in taking care of all of us at Bivins Pointe, said resident Barbara West. “She so much takes care of our individual needs.”
West is just one of the residents at Bivins Pointe who felt like Trafton deserved the recognition.
“She has done everything she possible could to help keep our spirits up,” said West. “She notices things about each of us, and if she sees that there is a problem that one is having, she somehow figures out a special way to treat that. It just makes a difference.”
She said Trafton has been especially positive during the pandemic, while they can’t see their families.
“She’s just such an addition to our entire community,” said West. “Whatever she does and wherever she goes in the future, she’s going to be making things better always for those who are around.”
NewsChannel10 decided to stop by Bivins to help the residents honor her.
“You can’t see my smile under my mask but I’m totally shocked and I don’t know what to say,” said Trafton. “Honestly, I’m speechless!”
She couldn’t help but tear up when asked what the residents there mean to her.
“These people have become my parents, my grandparents,” she said. “They have a really important and special place in my heart. Doing anything for them is a pleasure. Whether it’s putting their feet on their wheelchairs or taking them down to bingo, anything is just my joy and it brings me joy to be a part of their lives and they’re a part of my life.”
She said it’s been difficult to watch them miss their families.
“It’s been a joy seeing the staff and the residents become family through all of this, in that even though they don’t get their immediate family, they have family here and that’s been a great support system for everyone.”
