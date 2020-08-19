‘I want people to know how serious this is:’ Woman survives months-long battle with COVID-19

“I started just feeling weak, I have two little boys, so picking them up became hard. I started coughing really hard,” she explained. “I actually [spoke with] a webcam doctor and they said ‘you probably have COVID, keep an eye on it.’ I self quarantined. I never had a fever. One night I went to go to the restroom, I passed out on my way back, and my husband found me with my eyes in the back of my head.”