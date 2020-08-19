While temperatures are remaining fairly consistent this week with cool mornings and afternoons in the low to mid 90s, rain chances are beginning to pick up again. Scattered storms are expected to pop up during the next couple of afternoons and a few late night storms may arrive from the Rocky Mountains. Rain chances will continue through Friday afternoon, but a sunny and dry outlook is expected this weekend.
Doppler Dave Is Watching For The Return Of Scattered Storms
KFDA Afternoon Weather Update 8/19