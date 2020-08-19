1 dead, 2 injured after rollover near Stinnett

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One person has died and two were injured after a rollover near Stinnett Monday.
DPS officials say 29-year-old Arturo Garcia was approaching a stop intersection of SH 207 and SH 136.
Officials say Garcia was driving at an unsafe speed to be able to maneuver the curve in the road and stop at the intersection.
The car passed the stop line and skid across the center median before rolling over across the northbound lanes of SH 136.
A passenger in the car, 27-year-old Rolando Garcia of Lubbock, was ejected. Officials say he was not wearing a seat belt.
Roland Garcia was taken by air to Northwest Texas Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Arturo Garcia and another passenger, 29-year-old Jose Moran of Lubbock, were taken to the hospital in Borger where they were treated and released.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.