City of Pampa reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, now at 65 active cases

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By Kaitlin Johnson | August 19, 2020 at 10:19 AM CDT - Updated August 19 at 10:21 AM

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are nine new COVID-19 cases in Gray County.

The Texas Department of State Health Services notified the City of Pampa and Gray County about the new cases Tuesday.

This brings the total to 243 cases in Gray County.

All of these new cases are community spread and are quarantined in their homes.

There have been 173 recoveries and five deaths.

That leaves 65 active cases in Gray County.

Nine (9) New COVID-19 Cases This afternoon the City of Pampa and Gray County were notified by the Texas Department of...

Posted by City of Pampa Texas on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

There are 9,670 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 8

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 209

Childress County: 53

Collingsworth County: 13

Cottle County: 18

Dallam County: 202

Deaf Smith County: 853

Donley County: 49

Gray County: 243

Hall County: 14

Hansford County: 93

Hartley County: 103

Hemphill County: 45

Hutchinson County: 133

Lipscomb County: 22

Moore County: 1,082

Motley County: 6

Ochiltree County: 100

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 360

Potter County: 3,866

Randall County: 1,978

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 44

Swisher County: 83

Wheeler County: 43

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 8,222 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 5

Briscoe County: 10

Carson County: 12

Castro County: 155

Cottle County: 17

Childress County: 28

Collingsworth County: 7

Dallam County: 188

Deaf Smith County: 519

Donley County: 41

Gray County: 173

Hall County: 6

Hartley County: 87

Hansford County: 44

Hemphill County: 37

Hutchinson County: 102

Lipscomb County: 14

Motley County: 4

Moore County: 977

Ochiltree County: 76

Oldham County: 10

Parmer County: 290

Potter County: 3,569

Randall County: 1,707

Roberts County: 6

Sherman County: 36

Swisher County: 66

Wheeler County: 36

There have also been 148 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 2

Deaf Smith County: 19

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 2

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 2

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 14

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 47

Randall County: 28

Swisher County: 2

There are 1,136 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 41

Cimarron County: 14

Texas County: 1,081

There have been 1,091 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,056

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

Curry County: 575

Quay County: 41

Roosevelt County: 169

Union County: 30

There are 860 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 603

Quay County: 51

Roosevelt County: 176

Union County: 30

There have been seven deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3

Quay County: 1

Roosevelt County: 1

Union County: 2

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.