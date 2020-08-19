City of Pampa reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, now at 65 active cases

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are nine new COVID-19 cases in Gray County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services notified the City of Pampa and Gray County about the new cases Tuesday.
This brings the total to 243 cases in Gray County.
All of these new cases are community spread and are quarantined in their homes.
There have been 173 recoveries and five deaths.
That leaves 65 active cases in Gray County.
There are 9,670 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 8
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 209
Childress County: 53
Collingsworth County: 13
Cottle County: 18
Dallam County: 202
Deaf Smith County: 853
Donley County: 49
Gray County: 243
Hall County: 14
Hansford County: 93
Hartley County: 103
Hemphill County: 45
Hutchinson County: 133
Lipscomb County: 22
Moore County: 1,082
Motley County: 6
Ochiltree County: 100
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 360
Potter County: 3,866
Randall County: 1,978
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 44
Swisher County: 83
Wheeler County: 43
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 8,222 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 5
Briscoe County: 10
Carson County: 12
Castro County: 155
Cottle County: 17
Childress County: 28
Collingsworth County: 7
Dallam County: 188
Deaf Smith County: 519
Donley County: 41
Gray County: 173
Hall County: 6
Hartley County: 87
Hansford County: 44
Hemphill County: 37
Hutchinson County: 102
Lipscomb County: 14
Motley County: 4
Moore County: 977
Ochiltree County: 76
Oldham County: 10
Parmer County: 290
Potter County: 3,569
Randall County: 1,707
Roberts County: 6
Sherman County: 36
Swisher County: 66
Wheeler County: 36
There have also been 148 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 2
Deaf Smith County: 19
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 2
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 2
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 14
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 47
Randall County: 28
Swisher County: 2
There are 1,136 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 41
Cimarron County: 14
Texas County: 1,081
There have been 1,091 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,056
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
Curry County: 575
Quay County: 41
Roosevelt County: 169
Union County: 30
There are 860 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 603
Quay County: 51
Roosevelt County: 176
Union County: 30
There have been seven deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 3
Quay County: 1
Roosevelt County: 1
Union County: 2
