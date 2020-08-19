City of Hereford reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, 190 recoveries

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By Kaitlin Johnson | August 19, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT - Updated August 19 at 2:32 PM

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 141 active cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County.

The City of Hereford reported 16 new cases and 190 recoveries on August 19.

There are now a total of 869 confirmed cases, with 709 recoveries and 19 deaths.

A large recovery list was received from the State today. New cases are remaining steady.

Posted by City of Hereford on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

There are 9,720 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 8

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 209

Childress County: 53

Collingsworth County: 13

Cottle County: 18

Dallam County: 202

Deaf Smith County: 869

Donley County: 49

Gray County: 243

Hall County: 14

Hansford County: 93

Hartley County: 103

Hemphill County: 45

Hutchinson County: 133

Lipscomb County: 22

Moore County: 1,082

Motley County: 6

Ochiltree County: 100

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 360

Potter County: 3,886

Randall County: 1,992

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 44

Swisher County: 83

Wheeler County: 43

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 8,459 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 5

Briscoe County: 10

Carson County: 12

Castro County: 155

Cottle County: 17

Childress County: 28

Collingsworth County: 7

Dallam County: 188

Deaf Smith County: 709

Donley County: 41

Gray County: 173

Hall County: 6

Hartley County: 87

Hansford County: 44

Hemphill County: 37

Hutchinson County: 102

Lipscomb County: 14

Motley County: 4

Moore County: 977

Ochiltree County: 76

Oldham County: 10

Parmer County: 290

Potter County: 3,596

Randall County: 1,727

Roberts County: 6

Sherman County: 36

Swisher County: 66

Wheeler County: 36

There have also been 154 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 2

Deaf Smith County: 19

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 2

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 2

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 14

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 51

Randall County: 30

Swisher County: 2

There are 1,136 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 41

Cimarron County: 14

Texas County: 1,081

There have been 1,096 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,056

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

There are 860 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 603

Quay County: 51

Roosevelt County: 176

Union County: 30

There have been seven deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3

Quay County: 1

Roosevelt County: 1

Union County: 2

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.