Amarillo sees increase of house fires during the pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Due to COVID-19, a lot of people have been spending time in their own house.
With the increase of people staying home, there has been an increase of house fires.
The number of calls fire departments have received in Amarillo has skyrocketed.
“We’ve got a several number of factors, and one of the biggest ones we look at is its related to some of our COVID stuff that’s going on,” said Troy Ducheneaux, with the Randall County Fire Department.
The Randall County Fire Department has had 98 more calls this year as of today over last year.
Firefighters say the increase comes from more house fires.
The Amarillo Fire Department has seen the same trend.
They have had 163 more calls in the last four months than they did during the same time last year.
“People are at home a lot more, restaurants aren’t open, people aren’t eating out as much, everything they’re doing is at home, from projects to cooking and kids just generally playing around the house more than they have been in the past. There’s definitely a correlation to it all,” said Cody Snyder, with the Amarillo Fire Department.
The Potter County Fire Department has had an increase as well. They have responded to 25 more structure fires this year than last year.
Their public information officer says there are ways to prevent these home fires before they even happen.
“Make sure that young children aren’t anywhere around electrical appliances being unsupervised. If you have some sort of high amp-ridge device, make sure it’s on a circuit by itself. If you have something that generates heat, you want to keep it away from other combustion materials. If you are going to use an extension cord or a power strip or anything like that, be sure that you buy it from a reputable seller,” said Steven Denny, with the Potter County Fire Department said.
Each fire department mentioned one simple purchase that is crucial for a family’s safety.
“The amount of money it takes to buy those smoke detectors is a little bit of money for the big return on saving somebody’s life,”said Ducheneaux.
For more information on getting a fire alarm installed in your house, click here.
