Amarillo COVID-19 report for August 19 shows 34 new cases, 47 recoveries, 6 deaths

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 474 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.
The CIty of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows 34 new cases, 47 recoveries and six deaths.
The report shows four deaths in Potter County and two in Randall County.
There are a total of 3,886 confirmed cases in Potter County and 1,992 in Randall County.
5,323 people have recovered and 81 have died.
There are 221 pending tests.
There are 9,704 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 8
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 209
Childress County: 53
Collingsworth County: 13
Cottle County: 18
Dallam County: 202
Deaf Smith County: 853
Donley County: 49
Gray County: 243
Hall County: 14
Hansford County: 93
Hartley County: 103
Hemphill County: 45
Hutchinson County: 133
Lipscomb County: 22
Moore County: 1,082
Motley County: 6
Ochiltree County: 100
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 360
Potter County: 3,886
Randall County: 1,992
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 44
Swisher County: 83
Wheeler County: 43
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 8,269 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 5
Briscoe County: 10
Carson County: 12
Castro County: 155
Cottle County: 17
Childress County: 28
Collingsworth County: 7
Dallam County: 188
Deaf Smith County: 519
Donley County: 41
Gray County: 173
Hall County: 6
Hartley County: 87
Hansford County: 44
Hemphill County: 37
Hutchinson County: 102
Lipscomb County: 14
Motley County: 4
Moore County: 977
Ochiltree County: 76
Oldham County: 10
Parmer County: 290
Potter County: 3,596
Randall County: 1,727
Roberts County: 6
Sherman County: 36
Swisher County: 66
Wheeler County: 36
There have also been 154 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 2
Deaf Smith County: 19
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 2
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 2
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 14
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 51
Randall County: 30
Swisher County: 2
There are 1,136 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 41
Cimarron County: 14
Texas County: 1,081
There have been 1,096 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,056
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
There are 860 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 603
Quay County: 51
Roosevelt County: 176
Union County: 30
There have been seven deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 3
Quay County: 1
Roosevelt County: 1
Union County: 2
