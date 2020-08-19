Almost all Canyon ISD students return to in-person classes

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The start of school this year is unlike any other.
Parents at Canyon ISD are faced with not only the decision of how their child will learn this year, but also dealing with the uncertainty brought on by COVID-19.
“The confusion is the biggest thing, the uncertainty is even bigger,” said Kim Powers, Canyon ISD parent.
“Being able to choose is more challenging sometimes because you do have to take some things into consideration and are things that you don’t know and you still have to make a decision anyway,” said Jessica Tudyk, Canyon ISD parent.
92% of students at Canyon ISD returned to in-person classes Wednesday.
Jessica's Tudyk's kids are among the few choosing to learn from home during the pandemic.
“What’s best for our children specifically, you know them individually and what’s best for our family. We had to consider, you know we have a couple of family members, I wouldn’t call them immunocompromised, but definitely don’t want to risk getting them sick with anything, much less COVID-19,” said Tudyk.
Other's who sent their children to in-person classes say they didn't even think twice about it.
“My children thrive on normalize, whatever that may be at this point in time, and structure. I think we knew that when the campus was going to be open, we had no doubt in our mind that we would be sending them to in-person instruction,” said Erin Miller, Canyon ISD parent.
Powers made the decision for her kids to return to in-person classes as well.
“If I allow my child to be afraid of every little thing, then they’re never going to grow up and be a strong, independent human, and that’s what I’m raising here,” said Powers.
As for Tudyk, she says she hopes for her children to return to in-person classes soon, but with businesses still limiting capacity, she believes it is too soon for school.
“I still think there’s really some significant progress that needs to be made just in general, and then yeah I do hope we can get our kids back into school,” said Tudyk.
Students at Canyon ISD can choose to switch between in-person and virtual learning every six weeks.
