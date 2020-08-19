AISD changes policy to require all students to wear masks

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Independent School District will now require all students to wear facial coverings.
The decision was made in a school board meeting this week.
The district posted an update to their website, saying “August 18 UPDATE: All students will be required to wear a mask while on campus.”
In July, the school board said students third grade and below are encouraged but not required to wear masks, and students fourth grade and above are required to wear masks.
This new decision will require all students, grades pre-K through 12th, to wear masks while at school.
Amarillo ISD released this statement to NewsChannel 10 regarding the decision:
The district says that having all students and teachers wear masks will reduce the need for quarantines and closures should someone test positive for the virus.
