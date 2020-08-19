AISD changes policy to require all students to wear masks

By Kaitlin Johnson | August 19, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT - Updated August 19 at 5:16 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Independent School District will now require all students to wear facial coverings.

The decision was made in a school board meeting this week.

The district posted an update to their website, saying “August 18 UPDATE: All students will be required to wear a mask while on campus.”

In July, the school board said students third grade and below are encouraged but not required to wear masks, and students fourth grade and above are required to wear masks.

This new decision will require all students, grades pre-K through 12th, to wear masks while at school.

Amarillo ISD released this statement to NewsChannel 10 regarding the decision:

Some people like masks and some people don’t. Some people agree with wearing masks and others don’t. But what we know is that when everyone in a school wears a mask, students are more likely to be able to continue to come to school. In all the guidance we have received, the one recommendation we hear over and over is that masks reduce the need for quarantines and closures. Masks will help keep students and teachers in classrooms. For that reason, Amarillo ISD will require all students, grades pre-K through 12, to wear masks while at school. We truly believe this change, when layered with other precautions we have implemented is our best defense in keeping school buildings safe and open.
April Brownlee with Amarillo ISD

The district says that having all students and teachers wear masks will reduce the need for quarantines and closures should someone test positive for the virus.

