WT Small Business Development Center to host webinar on optimizing CARES Act funding

The Small Business Development Center at WT is hosting a webinar for business owners and entrepreneurs on optimizing CARES Act funding. (Source: kfda)
By Bailie Myers | August 18, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT - Updated August 18 at 3:35 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Small Business Development Center at WT is hosting a webinar for business owners and entrepreneurs on optimizing CARES Act funding.

The Governor’s Commission for Women will co-host the webinar to take place from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Viewers can expect to receive an update from the Small Business Association and receive guidance on the Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness process.

A panel will include executives from the SBDC, business owners, a lending expert and a small business resource specialist.

The webinar will also include a live Q&A session with panelists.

Those interested can register online here.

