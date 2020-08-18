WT Small Business Development Center to host webinar on optimizing CARES Act funding

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Small Business Development Center at WT is hosting a webinar for business owners and entrepreneurs on optimizing CARES Act funding.
The Governor’s Commission for Women will co-host the webinar to take place from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday.
Viewers can expect to receive an update from the Small Business Association and receive guidance on the Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness process.
A panel will include executives from the SBDC, business owners, a lending expert and a small business resource specialist.
The webinar will also include a live Q&A session with panelists.
Those interested can register online here.
