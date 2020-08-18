With no end in sight, Amarillo bars convert to restaurants

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Four more Amarillo bars have now been approved to open as restaurants.
Chris Porter, the public information officer for TABC, says that since mid-July there has been an increase of bars applying for a food license to operate as a restaurant. Currently, over 700 bars all over the state have applied with about 500 approved.
In the Panhandle and West Texas, 66 bars have been approved. Skooterz is one of the latest bars to make the switch.
Many bar owners across the state are saying they feel they have been left with no other option to save their business and livelihood.
In the past five months, Skooterz has been able to open for a total of 26 days, hurting them economically.
Owner Dwaine Munsell says they used their savings and decided to bet on their business one more time.
“We sat down and thought about it for a while, and after considering what is going on and there is no end in sight for them to allow 51 percent bars to open, we decided to invest a lot of money in this kitchen,” said Munsell “We believe it is going to pay off in the long run.”
Since the decision, it has been a process of ordering everything for a new kitchen and looking for staff to help run it.
He says they have hired four waitresses, two bartenders and two cooks, considerably increasing their staff.
The Dalhart Elk Lodge did the same thing and just opened up yesterday. Both businesses say they hired people and are happy to bring back some of the many lost jobs when bars closed down.
Secretary for Dalhart’s Elk Lodge Jimmie Dee Bennett says her staff was thankful to be able to return.
“Because they become your family and not being able to see them, it really has taken a toll on a lot of people,” said Bennett “So it will be a lot better we will get back to normal cause COVID has been awful on everybody.”
The owner at Zombiez Bar and Grill says she has been overwhelmingly busy since she has been able to open up and has since hired 10 people from other bars that have not been able to open.
She says she is thankful for the help and they are thankful for the work, as many have not received unemployment and have been economically struggling. She believes with more bars open, people could spread out more and opening would be even safer.
