Wheeler County reports additional COVID-19 case, now at 7 active cases

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By Kaitlin Johnson | August 18, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT - Updated August 18 at 10:52 AM

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now seven active cases of COVID-19 in Wheeler County.

Wheeler County Emergency Management reported one additional case on August 18.

There are a total of 43 positive cases, with 36 recoveries.

Six people are in home isolation and one person is in a medical facility.

There are five pending tests.

Posted by Wheeler County Emergency Management on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

There are 9,552 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 8

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 209

Childress County: 53

Collingsworth County: 13

Cottle County: 18

Dallam County: 201

Deaf Smith County: 840

Donley County: 49

Gray County: 234

Hall County: 14

Hansford County: 93

Hartley County: 102

Hemphill County: 45

Hutchinson County: 133

Lipscomb County: 22

Moore County: 1,082

Motley County: 6

Ochiltree County: 100

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 360

Potter County: 3,823

Randall County: 1,927

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 44

Swisher County: 83

Wheeler County: 43

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 8,129 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 5

Briscoe County: 10

Carson County: 12

Castro County: 155

Cottle County: 17

Childress County: 28

Collingsworth County: 7

Dallam County: 185

Deaf Smith County: 519

Donley County: 41

Gray County: 173

Hall County: 6

Hartley County: 86

Hansford County: 44

Hemphill County: 37

Hutchinson County: 102

Lipscomb County: 14

Motley County: 4

Moore County: 977

Ochiltree County: 76

Oldham County: 10

Parmer County: 290

Potter County: 3,526

Randall County: 1,661

Roberts County: 6

Sherman County: 36

Swisher County: 66

Wheeler County: 36

There have also been 148 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 2

Deaf Smith County: 19

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 2

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 2

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 14

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 47

Randall County: 28

Swisher County: 2

There are 1,128 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 39

Cimarron County: 11

Texas County: 1,077

There have been 1,090 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,055

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

Curry County: 575

Quay County: 41

Roosevelt County: 169

Union County: 30

There are 852 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 597

Quay County: 50

Roosevelt County: 175

Union County: 30

There have been seven deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3

Quay County: 1

Roosevelt County: 1

Union County: 2

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.