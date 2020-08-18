U.S. Senator John Cornyn discusses CARES Act, possibility of more funding

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - U.S. Senator John Cornyn visited Amarillo’s Texas Tech University Pharmacy School today to discuss the impact of the CARES Act on the area.
Senator Cornyn says the reason for traveling in the state is to hear the needs of the local communities.
He believes speaker Nancy Pelosi’s call to support the United States Postal System will play a part in passing another version of the CARES Act.
“I think what you’ll see is perhaps that will be a vehicle that we will attach other things to that continue to be needs in terms of testing, in terms of PPE, supporting our hospitals and front line healthcare heroes and wherever there’s additional need,” said Sen. Cornyn.
The CARES Act bill helped fund the viral transport media lab at the pharmacy school, where VTM testing vials are produced for COVID-19 testing along with other types of medical equipment to help combat the pandemic.
“We thought it was important to tap the breaks a little bit to see what was working and what wasn’t working,” said Sen. Cornyn. “One of the things that worked best from an economic standpoint was the paycheck protection program. We actually depleted that account in two weeks. $350 billion in two weeks, so we replenished it with an additional $320 billion, and we’ve also had sort of an evolving guidance and criteria about who’s eligible and who’s not.”
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.