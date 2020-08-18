United Family raises over $20,000 in Tx Panhandle for March of Dimes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - United customers in the Texas Panhandle contributed $20,924 in July toward a donation challenge for March of Dimes, an organization supporting mothers and their babies.
United Family stores throughout Texas and New Mexico contributed to the effort with donations totaling $103,407.
“Moms and babies need our help more than ever and these much needed funds will make a huge difference,” said Delia Case, March of Dimes West Texas executive director.
The March of Dimes supports research, leads programs and provides education and advocacy related to maternal health and birthing. The organization has created education and support resources including a COVID-19 fund for women preparing for childbirth and families caring for newborns.
United Family stores include United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market and Amigos.
