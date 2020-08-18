100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage: Amarillo women registered ‘more than men'

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As we commemorate the anniversary of the 19th Amendment today, a West Texas A&M professor said it seems there was more support for women’s suffrage in the Texas Panhandle than the rest of the state.
Dr. Marty Kuhlman said because the Panhandle is closer to a number of western states, people in the region seemed to share a similar view on women’s suffrage as states such as Colorado.
For example, the Texas Legislature gave women the right to vote in the 1918 primary election, and Dr. Kuhlman said Amarillo women registered at an impressive rate.
“In Amarillo, there were about 2,200 women who were registered to vote and that was out of a population of 15,000,” said Dr. Kuhlman. “It’s a pretty big number at that time, actually it was more than men that registered to vote.”
During the woman’s suffrage movement, Dr. Kuhlman said an Amarillo woman participated in national protests. That woman was Lucille Shields, and Kuhlman said history shows she played a significant role in Washington D.C. protests during the women’s suffrage movement.
You can read Dr. Kuhlman’s full article on women’s suffrage below:
