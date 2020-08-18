Texas County now at 18 active COVID-19 cases, 1,081 total

By Kaitlin Johnson | August 18, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT - Updated August 18 at 5:26 PM

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - There are now 1,081 total cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Texas County.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health’s website shows 1,081 cases, with 1,056 recoveries and seven deaths.

That leaves 18 active cases in Texas County.

Texas County currently has cases in Texhoma, Goodwell, Guymon, Optima, Hooker, and Tyrone.

Posted by Texas County Emergency Management on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

There are 1,136 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 41

Cimarron County: 14

Texas County: 1,081

There have been 1,091 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,056

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

Curry County: 575

Quay County: 41

Roosevelt County: 169

Union County: 30

There are 860 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 603

Quay County: 51

Roosevelt County: 176

Union County: 30

There have been seven deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3

Quay County: 1

Roosevelt County: 1

Union County: 2

There are 9,661 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 8

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 209

Childress County: 53

Collingsworth County: 13

Cottle County: 18

Dallam County: 202

Deaf Smith County: 853

Donley County: 49

Gray County: 234

Hall County: 14

Hansford County: 93

Hartley County: 103

Hemphill County: 45

Hutchinson County: 133

Lipscomb County: 22

Moore County: 1,082

Motley County: 6

Ochiltree County: 100

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 360

Potter County: 3,866

Randall County: 1,978

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 44

Swisher County: 83

Wheeler County: 43

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 8,222 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 5

Briscoe County: 10

Carson County: 12

Castro County: 155

Cottle County: 17

Childress County: 28

Collingsworth County: 7

Dallam County: 188

Deaf Smith County: 519

Donley County: 41

Gray County: 173

Hall County: 6

Hartley County: 87

Hansford County: 44

Hemphill County: 37

Hutchinson County: 102

Lipscomb County: 14

Motley County: 4

Moore County: 977

Ochiltree County: 76

Oldham County: 10

Parmer County: 290

Potter County: 3,569

Randall County: 1,707

Roberts County: 6

Sherman County: 36

Swisher County: 66

Wheeler County: 36

There have also been 148 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 2

Deaf Smith County: 19

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 2

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 2

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 14

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 47

Randall County: 28

Swisher County: 2

