Red Cross virtually teaching kids what to do in a fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For the first time, the Red Cross is teaching their programs virtually.
One program in particular tells kids what to do in the situation of a fire.
All they need is a pillow case and a computer.
Due to COVID-19, the Red Cross hasn’t been able to teach their programs in-person, but they have managed to do them virtually.
“As long as there is a medium to get across there, we can do it,” said Kiley Murray, director of the North Texas Red Cross.
Their 5-year-old free Pillowcase Project is one of those programs they’ve had to convert online.
It teaches kids in 3rd, 4th and 5th grade how to be ready in case of a fire.
“When we can get this stuff into our youth’s hands, it’s not only shaping tomorrow, but there is an extreme confidence that its going home,” said Murray.
Murray says kids learn crucial information that they can pass along to their parents.
Mainly, they’ll learn what essential belongings to put inside the pillowcase.
“The things that we put in the pillowcase are a bottle of water, medication, a note pad, a radio, batteries, some stuffed animal or something that can give them some comfort,” said Betsy Cornette, the teacher of the Pillow Case Project.
The program also teaches kids coping mechanisms when dealing with fire and quick escape routes inside their house.
According to the Randall County Fire Department, the increase of fires in the Panhandle is another reason kids should take this program.
“The Pillowcase Program is great because its always a great idea to stay prepared. you never know when these things are going to happen. and I can’t stress this enough,” said Vicente Jimenez, firefighter with the Randall County Fire Department.
The Randall County Fire Department received 63 more calls about fires from the time span of May to August this year than last year.
For more information on registering for the program, click here.
