8 new COVID-19 cases reported in Eastern New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico today.
There are six new cases in Curry County, one new case in Quay County and one new case in Roosevelt County.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 723.
Including today’s reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 23,579 COVID-19 cases.
As of today, there are 111 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 10,802 cases have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
There are 860 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 603
Quay County: 51
Roosevelt County: 176
Union County: 30
There have been seven deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 3
Quay County: 1
Roosevelt County: 1
Union County: 2
There are 9,661 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 8
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 209
Childress County: 53
Collingsworth County: 13
Cottle County: 18
Dallam County: 202
Deaf Smith County: 853
Donley County: 49
Gray County: 234
Hall County: 14
Hansford County: 93
Hartley County: 103
Hemphill County: 45
Hutchinson County: 133
Lipscomb County: 22
Moore County: 1,082
Motley County: 6
Ochiltree County: 100
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 360
Potter County: 3,866
Randall County: 1,978
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 44
Swisher County: 83
Wheeler County: 43
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 8,222 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 5
Briscoe County: 10
Carson County: 12
Castro County: 155
Cottle County: 17
Childress County: 28
Collingsworth County: 7
Dallam County: 188
Deaf Smith County: 519
Donley County: 41
Gray County: 173
Hall County: 6
Hartley County: 87
Hansford County: 44
Hemphill County: 37
Hutchinson County: 102
Lipscomb County: 14
Motley County: 4
Moore County: 977
Ochiltree County: 76
Oldham County: 10
Parmer County: 290
Potter County: 3,569
Randall County: 1,707
Roberts County: 6
Sherman County: 36
Swisher County: 66
Wheeler County: 36
There have also been 148 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 2
Deaf Smith County: 19
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 2
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 2
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 14
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 47
Randall County: 28
Swisher County: 2
There are 1,128 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 39
Cimarron County: 11
Texas County: 1,077
There have been 1,090 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,055
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
Curry County: 575
Quay County: 41
Roosevelt County: 169
Union County: 30
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.