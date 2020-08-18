2 new COVID-19 cases, 4 recoveries reported in Dallam and Hartley counties

By Kaitlin Johnson | August 18, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT - Updated August 18 at 3:48 PM

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 24 active COVID-19 cases in Dallam and Hartley counties.

The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District reported one new case in Hartley County and one new case in Dallam County on August 18.

The report also showed four additional recoveries.

There are 202 total confirmed cases in Dallam County, with 188 recoveries and two deaths. That leaves 12 active cases.

There are 103 total confirmed cases in Hartley County, with 87 recoveries and four deaths. that leaves 12 active cases.

There are a total of 305 combined cases in the counties.

There are 9,661 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 8

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 209

Childress County: 53

Collingsworth County: 13

Cottle County: 18

Dallam County: 202

Deaf Smith County: 853

Donley County: 49

Gray County: 234

Hall County: 14

Hansford County: 93

Hartley County: 103

Hemphill County: 45

Hutchinson County: 133

Lipscomb County: 22

Moore County: 1,082

Motley County: 6

Ochiltree County: 100

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 360

Potter County: 3,866

Randall County: 1,978

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 44

Swisher County: 83

Wheeler County: 43

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 8,222 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 5

Briscoe County: 10

Carson County: 12

Castro County: 155

Cottle County: 17

Childress County: 28

Collingsworth County: 7

Dallam County: 188

Deaf Smith County: 519

Donley County: 41

Gray County: 173

Hall County: 6

Hartley County: 87

Hansford County: 44

Hemphill County: 37

Hutchinson County: 102

Lipscomb County: 14

Motley County: 4

Moore County: 977

Ochiltree County: 76

Oldham County: 10

Parmer County: 290

Potter County: 3,569

Randall County: 1,707

Roberts County: 6

Sherman County: 36

Swisher County: 66

Wheeler County: 36

There have also been 148 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 2

Deaf Smith County: 19

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 2

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 2

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 14

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 47

Randall County: 28

Swisher County: 2

There are 1,128 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 39

Cimarron County: 11

Texas County: 1,077

There have been 1,090 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,055

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

Curry County: 575

Quay County: 41

Roosevelt County: 169

Union County: 30

There are 852 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 597

Quay County: 50

Roosevelt County: 175

Union County: 30

There have been seven deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3

Quay County: 1

Roosevelt County: 1

Union County: 2

