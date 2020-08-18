Krista Gerlich to coach the Lady Raiders

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech has confirmed Former Lady Raider Krista Gerlich will be the new Lady Raiders Head Coach.
Gerlich was on the 1993 National Championship team coached by Marsha Sharp. She was known then as Krista Kirkland.
She has been the Coach at Texas-Arlington the last seven years. She has accumulated 289 wins as a head coach, including a program-best 121 with the Lady Mavs at UTA.
Prior to joining UTA in 2013, Gerlich spent seven seasons as the head coach at West Texas A&M University, where she compiled an impressive record of 168-53 in seven seasons with the Lady Buffs. Her teams won four consecutive South Division Lone Star Conference titles from 2007-10 and three consecutive Lone Star Conference championships from 2008-10, according to her biography on the UTA website.
Gerlich was born in Spearman and was a three time all-state selection in basketball while attending Sudan High School and Spearman High School.
She is married to Bryan Gerlich, a Texas Tech graduate and former linebacker for the Red Raider football team from 1987-1992. They have a daughter named Bryn and a son named Brayden.
Gerlich will replace Marlene Stollings, who was fired after allegations of a toxic environment where 12 players transferred out of the program.
Texas Tech University announced in early August the termination of Lady Raider basketball head coach Marlene Stollings and Associate head Coach Nikita Dawkins effective immediately.
A report published in USA Today alleged Coach Marlene Stollings of maintaining a toxic work environment for players, as well as sexual harassment from a former strength and conditioning coach, Ralph Petrella. Petrella was reported to have resigned before an investigation was started into his conduct.
Among the claims are an emphasis of keeping elevated heart rates that were supposed to be maintained throughout games. Some players said they were ridiculed.
Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt held a news conference to discuss the termination of Lady Raiders Head Coach Marlene Stollings and other members of the coaching staff.
Hocutt began his news conference with an apology to members of the team: “We have failed them and we have to do better. These should be the best years of their lives. We should be mentoring them for life and to learn lessons they will be carrying with them forever. That’s not been their experience, and for that, I apologize. We’re gonna get this right.”
Stollings’ termination was announced Thursday night, Aug. 6.
Hocutt said Stollings was terminated for objectionable behavior and will not be paid anything more on her contract, which was set to expire in 2024.
