Hodgetown hosts first on-field movie night

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hodgetown is hosting its first on-field movie night, one of the first times the venue will be open for a public event outside of baseball season.
When voters approved the building of a multi-purpose event venue in 2015, the vision included public events being held at the stadium throughout the year.
Now in its second year, Hodgetown will open for “family-fun and socially-distanced entertainment,” according to a statement.
On Ballpark Movie Night, the stadium will screen “Trolls: World Tour.” Gates open at 7: 00 p.m. and the show begins at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 28.
“Our Texas Collegiate League season proved that fun, but safe, events can be successful during these times and we’re pleased to be able to offer a movie night to make even more memories this summer at our community’s gathering place,” said Tony Ensor, Sod Poodles president and general manager.
Hodgetown officials said social distancing protocols will be in effect during the event, and masks are required for entry, exit and while moving around the stadium. Guests may remove masks while seated.
Seating options available include on-field, reserved square spaces, hospitality suites and individual bowl seats.
Tickets can be purchased online here, by phone at 806-803-9547 of in-person at the Hodgetown box office.
