High Plains Food Bank in dire need of volunteers amid surge in demand

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As food banks around the U.S. continue to face surges in demand and declines in donations, our area food bank has even seen a smaller number of volunteers available.
The warehouse at our local food bank is currently full of products, which quickly need to be distributed to families in need across the 29 counties they serve.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the High Plains Food Bank has seen a decline in volunteers. Now, with a high volume of people in need, they are asking for the community’s help.
For many, the pandemic has caused job losses, which have then led to food insecurity in several households.
“So this year in 2020 we at Feeding America, estimate that more than 15 million including 18 million kids will face hunger which is a huge increase as a result of coronavirus,” said Casey Marsh, Chief Development Officer at Feeding America.
While the High Plains Food Bank has not experienced a complete shortage of food, the lack of volunteers has made them fall behind in inspection and packing operations which has led to a longer wait for those in need of assistance.
Before the pandemic, the food bank had volunteers who completed more than four thousand hours of service each month. Now, they are operating at less than half of their average monthly volunteer capacity.
Meanwhile, the need has increased up to 20-fold, leaving the staff having to fill in the gaps themselves.
“Hunger is one of those things that is not gonna go away. Whether, it’s a pandemic, not a pandemic, school, virtual school, whatever the case may be,” said Zack Wilson, Executive Director at the High Plains Food Bank. “This is a vital part to what we’re doing and you can help be a part of that by literally volunteering your time and helping us get food out the door.”
Their usual volunteers included, youth groups, camp attendees, students, court appointed volunteers, and individuals over the age of 60 who are now considered high risk.
“We realize that many groups aren’t as functioning as they have been this time last year and safety precautions for everyone and we get that and completely agree with a lot of those things,” said Wilson.
Currently, the food bank is in need of people to help to organize, sort and pack the food waiting to be distributed to residents in need.
If you or a group of up to 12 would like to volunteer, you can visit the food bank’s website here.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.