Hereford ISD cancels volleyball match due to COVID-19 positive student or staff

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Hereford ISD has cancelled the volleyball match between Andrews and Hereford that was scheduled for Tuesday.
On August 16, Hereford ISD became aware of a student or staff member in the girls UIL volleyball program at Hereford High School who tested positive for COVID-19.
The school has closed the facilities for practices and matches on August 17, 18 and 19 for cleaning, disinfecting and to wait further guidance from local health authorities.
On Wednesday, August 19, the school will reevaluate the athletes and coaches for symptoms of the virus and make a decision whether or not to move forward with practices and matches.
Students and staff with the virus must self-quarantine until they meet the requirements to return.
