Federal contractor positions open across the country in a variety of fields

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration is hosting a virtual job fair Wednesday, August 26.
More than 600 positions will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. which includes hiring officials from NNSA and its National Laboratories, plants, and several sites.
The sites include, Kansas City National Security Campus, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Nevada National Security Site, Pantex Plant, Sandia National Laboratories, Savannah River Site and Y-12 National Security Complex.
NNSA federal managers and the NNSA Management and Operating will be hiring professionals across a broad range of skills and in many locations to support America’s national security missions.
“We are looking for the best and brightest to help us accomplish our important national security missions,” said Lisa E. Gordon-Hagerty, NNSA Administrator and DOE’s Under Secretary for Nuclear Security. “One of my top priorities is recruiting the next generation of nuclear security professionals across our complex. The virtual job fair is a great opportunity for the enterprise to fill vital positions on our elite team to help keep our Nation and the world safe.”
The positions available at NSE here.
During the online event, candidates will be able to have one-on-one message chats with federal and contractor hiring managers and human resources professionals regarding available opportunities.
During the virtual job fair, candidates will have the opportunity to browse videos about the NSE’s different sites.
From the virtual lobby, attendees can visit hiring booths, view information for each NSE location, and if interested, apply directly for jobs of interest from the virtual fair.
Pre-registration is strongly encouraged.
Depending on the number of people who register and submit resumes, follow-up interviews may continue to take place for several days after the event.
To read more about thew core mission of the Nuclear Security Enterprise click here.
