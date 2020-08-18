Clovis man convicted of battery on a peace officer

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Curry County jury convicted a Clovis man of battery on a peace officer Monday.
The jury found 35-year-old Tyler S. Phillips guilty of battery on a peace officer, a fourth degree felony, and restricting, evading or obstructing an officer.
In June of 2019, Officer Timo Rosenthal of the Clovis Police Department spotted Phillips near 10th Street and Calhoun. Officer Rosenthal knew Phillips had warrants out for his arrest.
Phillips began to run, but Rosenthal was able to apprehend him.
While Rosenthal was searching Phillips, he threw his head back and hit him in the face.
Other officers then helped arrest Phillips.
The judge sentenced him to 18 months in the New Mexico Department of Corrections, which will be followed by 364 days of supervised probation.
