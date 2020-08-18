Amarillo police looking for suspect in assault of 65-year-old man

August 18, 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help identifying the person who assaulted a 65-year-old man.

On August 1, officers were called to an area near Southeast 3rd Avenue and Pittsburg Street where a 65-year-old man had been assaulted by an unknown man.

The man had left the scene in a black two-door car.

Police say the suspect is described as an Hispanic man in his early 20′s, 5-foot-11, and 160 pounds.

The victim received injuries to his face and hands during the incident.

If you have any information on this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to an arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

