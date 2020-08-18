Amarillo firefighters launch Fill the Boot virtual Fundraiser for MDA

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The International Association of Firefighters and Muscular Dystrophy Association created a touchless Fill the Boot to continue funding research for treatments and cures for MDA.
For 66 years, the International Association of Fire Fighters has collected critical funds in the community- one dollar at a time- as part of the Fill the Boot program.
The program will launch virtually to address social distancing guidelines for the firefighters and the vulnerable community MDA serves.
“For six decades, IAFF members have been at intersections across America with their fire boots to collect donations for MDA,” said IAFF General President Harold Steinberger. “But the COVID pandemic and social distancing make that an impossibility. Virtual Fill the Boot will let our members continue to collect to help MDA meet their vital mission of finding treatment and cures for Muscular Dystrophy, ALS and other intramuscular diseases.”
Donations collected by Amarillo Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 542 help meet the urgent need for MDA’s Frontline COVID-19 Emergency Fund to continue services for more than 250,000 people living with neuromuscular disease across the country.
To help kick start the campaign, local business Street Toyota pledged a donation in support of the cause.
“We are so thankful to IAFF and the Amarillo Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 542 for continuing their commitment to cure neuromuscular disease and for the flexibility to go virtual through the pandemic to protect everyone on the frontlines in our communities,” said MDA Executive Director April Catarella.
You can donate to the Fill the Boot virtual fundraiser here.
