Amarillo COVID-19 report for August 18 shows 94 new cases, 89 recoveries

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By Kaitlin Johnson | August 18, 2020 at 1:51 PM CDT - Updated August 18 at 1:51 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 493 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Today’s report shows 94 new cases and 89 recoveries.

There are a total of 3,866 cases in Potter County and 1,978 in Randall County.

5,276 people have recovered and 75 have died.

There are 229 tests pending.

Amarillo Update 8/18
Amarillo Update 8/18 (Source: Amarillo Public Health)

There are 9,659 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 8

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 209

Childress County: 53

Collingsworth County: 13

Cottle County: 18

Dallam County: 201

Deaf Smith County: 853

Donley County: 49

Gray County: 234

Hall County: 14

Hansford County: 93

Hartley County: 102

Hemphill County: 45

Hutchinson County: 133

Lipscomb County: 22

Moore County: 1,082

Motley County: 6

Ochiltree County: 100

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 360

Potter County: 3,866

Randall County: 1,978

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 44

Swisher County: 83

Wheeler County: 43

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 8,218 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 5

Briscoe County: 10

Carson County: 12

Castro County: 155

Cottle County: 17

Childress County: 28

Collingsworth County: 7

Dallam County: 185

Deaf Smith County: 519

Donley County: 41

Gray County: 173

Hall County: 6

Hartley County: 86

Hansford County: 44

Hemphill County: 37

Hutchinson County: 102

Lipscomb County: 14

Motley County: 4

Moore County: 977

Ochiltree County: 76

Oldham County: 10

Parmer County: 290

Potter County: 3,569

Randall County: 1,707

Roberts County: 6

Sherman County: 36

Swisher County: 66

Wheeler County: 36

There have also been 148 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 2

Deaf Smith County: 19

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 2

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 2

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 14

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 47

Randall County: 28

Swisher County: 2

There are 1,128 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 39

Cimarron County: 11

Texas County: 1,077

There have been 1,090 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,055

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

Curry County: 575

Quay County: 41

Roosevelt County: 169

Union County: 30

There are 852 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 597

Quay County: 50

Roosevelt County: 175

Union County: 30

There have been seven deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3

Quay County: 1

Roosevelt County: 1

Union County: 2

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.