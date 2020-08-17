Young Amarillo basketball star aims to bring state title to Randall High School, then much more

“Oh man, it’s been crazy. It’s been 360,” Chris said. “When he first started with his current team that he’s on now, the Amarillo Bulldogs, he wasn’t the best. At one point, he was pretty close to getting cut from the team, but from the moment he broke down and came to me and was like ‘Dad, I wanna be a part of the team and be good,’ that’s when I made my mind. It’s time to work, it’s time to get busy, it’s time to train, so we dedicated everyday almost to his training, and hard work pays off.”