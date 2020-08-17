Wheeler County reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, now at 6 active cases

By Kaitlin Johnson | August 17, 2020 at 9:34 AM CDT - Updated August 17 at 9:34 AM

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now six active cases of COVID-19 in Wheeler County.

The Wheeler County Emergency Management reported four new cases on August 17.

There are now 42 total cases, with 36 recoveries and no deaths.

Five people are in home isolation and one is in a medical facility.

There is one pending test.

Posted by Wheeler County Emergency Management on Monday, August 17, 2020

There are 9,371 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 8

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 209

Childress County: 53

Collingsworth County: 13

Cottle County: 18

Dallam County: 198

Deaf Smith County: 763

Donley County: 49

Gray County: 234

Hall County: 14

Hansford County: 93

Hartley County: 100

Hemphill County: 45

Hutchinson County: 133

Lipscomb County: 22

Moore County: 1,082

Motley County: 6

Ochiltree County: 100

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 360

Potter County: 3,802

Randall County: 1,899

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 44

Swisher County: 83

Wheeler County: 42

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 8,063 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 5

Briscoe County: 10

Carson County: 12

Castro County: 155

Cottle County: 17

Childress County: 28

Collingsworth County: 7

Dallam County: 181

Deaf Smith County: 530

Donley County: 41

Gray County: 173

Hall County: 6

Hartley County: 83

Hansford County: 44

Hemphill County: 37

Hutchinson County: 102

Lipscomb County: 14

Motley County: 4

Moore County: 977

Ochiltree County: 76

Oldham County: 10

Parmer County: 290

Potter County: 3,495

Randall County: 1,619

Roberts County: 6

Sherman County: 36

Swisher County: 66

Wheeler County: 36

There have also been 146 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 2

Deaf Smith County: 19

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 2

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 2

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 14

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 46

Randall County: 27

Swisher County: 2

There are 1,128 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 39

Cimarron County: 11

Texas County: 1,077

There have been 1,090 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,055

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

Curry County: 575

Quay County: 41

Roosevelt County: 169

Union County: 30

There are 849 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 594

Quay County: 50

Roosevelt County: 175

Union County: 30

There have been six deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 2

Quay County: 1

Roosevelt County: 1

Union County: 2

