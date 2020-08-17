Recess for elementary school kids will be different due to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There’s no doubt that elementary schools in the Panhandle will look a little different this year.
One thing going through every kids mind when they get back to school is hearing that bell for recess, but even that will look a little different.
Schools are trying their best to make school how it used to be.
“Trying to get our kids to have some normalcy in this COVID world,” said Principal Cynthia Bessent at Clarendon Elementary School.
One way they have been doing that is through recess.
“What it used to look like was we had them all out together. And what it looks like right now for us is we separated and they just have a certain time that each grade level is out there. We’re not intermingling classes,” said Bessent.
Each grade level at Clarendon Elementary School has a separate time for recess.
This allows for only 18 to 30 kids out on the playground at a time.
Each classroom must sanitize before going outside and use their own equipment for each recess session.
Schools like Panhandle Elementary School are requiring their 4th and 5th grade students to wear masks outside.
The Director of Child Development at Amarillo College says even though there are some changes, recess is a key part to a child’s development.
“I think that social interaction piece is big because children, unstructured play, being able to be outside get that energy, that sun, that Vitamin D that they all need to be with their peers in an unstructured environment and have the opportunity to get that energy out,” said Dennis Sarine the director of Education Preparation and Child Development at Amarillo College.
While it is good to get out and play, staff wants to make sure kids are social distancing as much as they can.
It is the teacher’s job to supervise and keep kids safe.
“I think just encouraging the kids to play separately has been one of the big things,” said Jalee Victory, 4th grade teacher at Clarendon Elementary School.
