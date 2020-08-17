Lower Temps in the Forecast

Early morning showers and thunderstorms in the region will be dying off as the sun comes up today, and that looks to be the end of our rain chances for the day as the atmosphere recovers from Sunday. Although we’re losing the rain chances, we’ll keep lower temperatures in the forecast for the week with highs in the low 90s, 92 for your Monday to be specific. Winds will stay relatively calm (by Texas panhandle standards) for the week out of the east-southeast at about 5-10 mph. Rain chances could return Wednesday.