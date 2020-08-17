Goodnight Under the Stars tickets now available

GOODNIGHT, Texas (KFDA) - The Armstrong County Museum will be hosting the 6th Annual Goodnight Under the Stars on August 29.
The event will be held from 5:00 p.m. to midnight.
The fun begins with the Texas Wine Walk starting at 5:00 p.m. featuring wines from various Texas wineries.
The Steak Dinner follows at 6:30 p.m.
The evening includes a live auction, art exhibition by Jack Sorenson and Tim Oliver.
Live music will be performed by Jake Hooker and The Outsiders, and Jody Nix and the Texas Cowboys.
Tickets are now available at $100 per person and can be purchased here.
Tables for eight are $1000 and can be purchased by calling 806-944-5591, Monday through Saturday at 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 pm.
The event will be spread out over many acres, and will be practicing social distancing and taking the necessary COVID precautions.
Masks and sanitation stations will be available.
