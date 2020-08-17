Doppler Dave Expects A Typical August Outlook

Our weather pattern has shifted back to a more normal outlook for this week. The upper level high pressure that was responsible for the intense heat last week has moved away to the west and this is allowing temperatures to stay in the low to mid 90s instead of the record setting triple digit heat. We expect nice cool mornings and sunny, warm afternoons with highs near 94 most of this week. Rain chances have diminished for awhile, but may return in the evening by mid-week.