AutoInc donates $20,000 after 24 Hours in the Canyon cancellation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A local automotive group announced a major donation to an area cancer charity on Monday.
Every year, bikers come together for 24 Hours in the Canyon, a daylong road and mountain bike event in Palo Duro Canyon benefiting the 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center.
Due to “Covid-19 concerns,” this year’s event was cancelled. This is the group’s biggest fundraiser, and the funds raised through the event allow the center to provide free resources to cancer survivors during and after treatment.
Thanks to a major donation by AutoInc, the charity will receive $20,000 to offset the loss in funds.
“They need this money, this year more than ever,” said AutoInc Vice President Daniel Bradley. “We were in a position to step up and do our part to help ensure they’re able to continue to help those who need it.”
Ryan Parnell, director of the Survivorship Center, said the center is finding new ways to help their patients, given current circumstances.
“We’ve had to be more flexible, but we’re still meeting their needs each and every day,” said Parnell. “Donations like this make our work possible, and we’re very grateful.”
The services and program offered by the center are free for any adult cancer survivor to access during and after completion of their treatment. The center said their services are not limited to survivors who received treatment in Amarillo.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.