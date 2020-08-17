Amarillo election officials discuss mail-in ballots amid changes at USPS

Throughout history we have delivered through rain, sleet, snow and now a global COVID-19 Pandemic and will continue to do our job with pride. We have great confidence in the security of America’s mail delivery system and dedication of postal workers to protect the privacy of the mail. What we are concerned about in this moment is that mail has slowed down and its effects on the elderly and retired veterans that need their medicine. Many suffering citizens that need their unemployment stimulus checks. The list goes on and on. We would advise the American people to mail your ballots as soon as possible so your voices can be heard and their ballot will be counted. We do not deliver Republican or Democratic mail, we deliver all of America’s mail.

Tamilia Colbert