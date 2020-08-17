Amarillo election officials discuss mail-in ballots amid changes at USPS

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The pandemic has led many Americans to consider voting by mail instead of in person. Here in Amarillo, both Potter and Randall counties have seen an increase in people requesting mail-in ballots.
Mail in ballots have also increased in previous years due to many political organizations and campaigns sending out applications to residents and those adopting that form of voting for years. Randall County Elections Administrator Shannon Lackey says they are sitting on about 3,500 mail-in ballots with six weeks to go before the deadline.
The deadline is October 23 and you must be over the age of 65, have a disability, expect to be out of the county during elections, or be confined in jail without yet being stripped of your voting rights to be eligible to vote by mail.
However, right now, the postal service finds itself in the middle of a political debate over the security of mail-in ballots, which could affect elections.
“The postal service delivers us the application, those come in the mail and then we mail out the ballot.” said Melynn Huntley, Potter County Elections Administration. “So there is actually three times that these applications are important and the post office intervenes. It is extremely important that the post office is equipped to handle it in all of its phases.”
The post master general has recently eliminated overtime for postal workers, imposed restrictions on transportation and reduced the use of mail-processing equipment. Postal service workers say these changes have slowed down the postal service, making many worry about having their votes counted.
The president of the local Postal Service Union of Amarillo, Tamilia Colbert, said in a statement:
Election officials also say timing is important.
“I feel like it is a lot like waiting until Christmas Eve to go shopping for Christmas presents,” said Shannon Lackey, Randall County Elections Administrator. “If you wait ‘til the last minute, there is a chance your ballot doesn’t make it here in time.”
For those worried their vote won’t count, election officers say the key is to sending both your mail in application and mail in ballot as soon as possible. You do not have to wait for early voting to start.
If you already know who you are voting for, you can send the ballot in as soon as you get it.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.