Amarillo COVID-19 report for August 17 shows 49 new cases, 73 recoveries, 2 deaths

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 488 active cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows 49 new cases, two additional deaths and 73 recoveries.
The report shows another death in Potter County and one in Randall County.
There are 227 pending tests.
There are 9,469 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 8
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 209
Childress County: 53
Collingsworth County: 13
Cottle County: 18
Dallam County: 198
Deaf Smith County: 763
Donley County: 49
Gray County: 234
Hall County: 14
Hansford County: 93
Hartley County: 100
Hemphill County: 45
Hutchinson County: 133
Lipscomb County: 22
Moore County: 1,082
Motley County: 6
Ochiltree County: 100
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 360
Potter County: 3,823
Randall County: 1,927
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 44
Swisher County: 83
Wheeler County: 42
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 8,133 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 5
Briscoe County: 10
Carson County: 12
Castro County: 155
Cottle County: 17
Childress County: 28
Collingsworth County: 7
Dallam County: 181
Deaf Smith County: 530
Donley County: 41
Gray County: 173
Hall County: 6
Hartley County: 83
Hansford County: 44
Hemphill County: 37
Hutchinson County: 102
Lipscomb County: 14
Motley County: 4
Moore County: 977
Ochiltree County: 76
Oldham County: 10
Parmer County: 290
Potter County: 3,526
Randall County: 1,661
Roberts County: 6
Sherman County: 36
Swisher County: 66
Wheeler County: 36
There have also been 148 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 2
Deaf Smith County: 19
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 2
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 2
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 14
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 47
Randall County: 28
Swisher County: 2
There are 1,128 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 39
Cimarron County: 11
Texas County: 1,077
There have been 1,090 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,055
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
Curry County: 575
Quay County: 41
Roosevelt County: 169
Union County: 30
There are 849 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 594
Quay County: 50
Roosevelt County: 175
Union County: 30
There have been six deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 2
Quay County: 1
Roosevelt County: 1
Union County: 2
