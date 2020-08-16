Storms in the area!

Plenty of heat and humidity have given us showers and storms in the panhandles again today. Several severe storms have been ongoing in the southeast panhandle today with large hail and strong winds with more showers and storms trying to develop in the central panhandle. The majority of storms have been confined to the southeast panhandle but another area we are watching is to the northwest where another round of storms will be possible. For Monday, rain chances will move into the southern half of the area with highs in the low to mid 90s and light winds. We may stay warm and dry for Tuesday with more rain chances on Wednesday.