1 man dead after motorcycle accident in south Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One man has died after a Sunday morning motorcycle accident.
Around 11:00 a.m. police were called to a motorcycle crash in a parking lot in the 4500 block of south Washington Street.
Ray Morris, 60, had been eastbound on SW 46th going towards Washington as he turned into the parking lot at 4500 S. Washington and drove through the lot performing a wheelie at a high rated speed.
He lost control of his Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle and struck a wooden utility pole.
Mr. Morris died at the scene as a result of the injuries sustained from the crash.
He was wearing a helmet and speed was a factor in this collision.
The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.
