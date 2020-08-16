Countdown to Kickoff: Bovina Mustangs anticipate winning season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bovina Mustangs have one thing on their mind going into this season, winning Districts. Coby Emery, head coach of the Mustangs believes they have all the necessary tools to get them to there.
“The senior class is huge,” said Emery. “Just with the experience we have we should be pretty solid.”
Incoming sophomore, Darian Delarosa is expected to have a standout season in 2020.
“He got newcomer of the year, he was really big for us on defense,” said third-year starting quarterback, Cole Emery. “I hope he takes the next step and becomes the best [defensive] player in the district.”
Along with a solid returning team, the Mustangs say their brotherhood and work ethic is what will set them apart.
“We love each other,” said starting center, Abel Delacruz. “We love to play around but when it’s time we get serious and we get work done.”
All the players are looking forward to the same handful of matchups this year.
“I’m looking forward to Farwell and New Deal,” said Cole Emery. “Farwell is a good rival for us and New Deal is a good challenge for us to see where we’re at.”
Coach Emery jokes that their games against Farwell and Seagraves still haunt him to this day.
“We went to triple overtime with Farwell and lost a jump ball to Seagraves that still gives me nightmares sometimes.”
Coach Emery and the players believe the biggest difference this year is their maturity and desire to win.
“The kids just have a belief that we’re going to be good this year,” said Emery.
