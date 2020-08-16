Cool mornings, warm afternoons.

With drier air in place and high pressure staying off to the west we are finally moving into a slightly cooler pattern. Temperatures have already dropped nicely with the help of rain cooled air from the southeast and that means temps in the mid 60s Monday morning. There will still be plenty of sunshine to help warm us into the low to mid 90s during the afternoon hours and we may even see a storm or two south of I-40 for the afternoon but the winds will remain light. In fact, winds should stay fairly light for the rest of the week with cool mornings and warm afternoons and our rain chances will increase again by Wednesday afternoon.